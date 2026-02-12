Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLY, GEO, RCUS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 154,894 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 370.7% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 15,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 25,135 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 154.6% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) saw options trading volume of 11,307 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 119.2% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 11,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

