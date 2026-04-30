Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, SIRI, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 23,603 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 3,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 65,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.9% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 12,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 42,943 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 102.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, SIRI options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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