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FSLR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, SIRI, ZM

April 30, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 23,603 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 3,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 65,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.9% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 12,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 42,943 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 102.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, SIRI options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dow Average Annual Return
 HSCZ shares outstanding history
 Cathie Wood Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dow Average Annual Return-> HSCZ shares outstanding history-> Cathie Wood Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
SIRI
ZM

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