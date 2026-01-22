Markets
FIVN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FIVN, ENPH, AEHR

January 22, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total volume of 24,574 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.9% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 21,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 75,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,400 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) saw options trading volume of 12,226 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 113.6% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,200 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIVN options, ENPH options, or AEHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AIBD Videos
 TWM Videos
 ZYXI Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AIBD Videos-> TWM Videos-> ZYXI Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIVN
ENPH
AEHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.