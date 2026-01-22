Notable Thursday Option Activity: FIVN, ENPH, AEHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total volume of 24,574 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.9% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 21,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 75,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,400 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) saw options trading volume of 12,226 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 113.6% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,200 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVN options, ENPH options, or AEHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.