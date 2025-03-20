Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, ACN, IBM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 20,100 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 26,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 34,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

