News & Insights

Markets
FDX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, ACN, IBM

March 20, 2025 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 20,100 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 26,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 34,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, ACN options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DAL Historical Stock Prices
 LOAK shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of GURU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DAL Historical Stock Prices-> LOAK shares outstanding history-> Institutional Holders of GURU-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FDX
ACN
IBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.