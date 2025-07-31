Markets
FDS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDS, BMY, HPQ

July 31, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), where a total volume of 1,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 142,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 56,132 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,300 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 33,055 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 27,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FDS options, BMY options, or HPQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stock List
 RMBI YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of STJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Real Estate Dividend Stock List-> RMBI YTD Return-> Institutional Holders of STJ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FDS
BMY
HPQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.