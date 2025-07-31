Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDS, BMY, HPQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), where a total volume of 1,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 142,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 56,132 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,300 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 33,055 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 27,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

