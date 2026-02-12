Notable Thursday Option Activity: F, CLW, HWM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 279,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 46,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) saw options trading volume of 900 contracts, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) saw options trading volume of 12,289 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of HWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of HWM. Below is a chart showing HWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for F options, CLW options, or HWM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

