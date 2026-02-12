Markets
F

Notable Thursday Option Activity: F, CLW, HWM

February 12, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 279,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 46,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) saw options trading volume of 900 contracts, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) saw options trading volume of 12,289 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of HWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of HWM. Below is a chart showing HWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for F options, CLW options, or HWM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PLTR DMA
 TLRD Options Chain
 THW Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PLTR DMA-> TLRD Options Chain-> THW Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

F
CLW
HWM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.