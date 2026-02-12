Notable Thursday Option Activity: F, CLW, HWM

Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) saw options trading volume of 900 contracts, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) saw options trading volume of 12,289 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of HWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of HWM. Below is a chart showing HWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for F options, CLW options, or HWM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PLTR DMA
TLRD Options Chain
THW Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.