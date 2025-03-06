Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, MPW, CBRL

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 80,205 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 31,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 4,960 contracts, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,700 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, MPW options, or CBRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
