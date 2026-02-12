Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, HD, BXP

February 12, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 14,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 16,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

And BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP) saw options trading volume of 9,538 contracts, representing approximately 953,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,200 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, HD options, or BXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

