Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, AMD, RKLB

September 11, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 76,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 31,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 604,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 62,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 208,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 18,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, AMD options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

