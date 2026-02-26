Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETN, COIN, NVAX

February 26, 2026 — 03:23 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), where a total volume of 45,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138.3% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 20,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 206,950 contracts, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares or approximately 133.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 17,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 49,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.9% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,800 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETN options, COIN options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

