ESTC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ESTC, TTGT, DASH

May 29, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total of 8,275 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 827,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

TechTarget Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTGT) options are showing a volume of 1,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of TTGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of TTGT. Below is a chart showing TTGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 20,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 5,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,300 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ESTC options, TTGT options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
