Notable Thursday Option Activity: ESTC, TTGT, DASH

TechTarget Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTGT) options are showing a volume of 1,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of TTGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of TTGT. Below is a chart showing TTGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 20,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 5,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,300 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ESTC options, TTGT options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
