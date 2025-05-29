Notable Thursday Option Activity: ESTC, TTGT, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total of 8,275 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 827,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

TechTarget Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTGT) options are showing a volume of 1,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of TTGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of TTGT. Below is a chart showing TTGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 20,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 5,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,300 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

