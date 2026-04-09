Notable Thursday Option Activity: EOSE, CRML, PZZA

Critical Metals Corp (Symbol: CRML) saw options trading volume of 52,539 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.9% of CRML's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CRML. Below is a chart showing CRML's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 11,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EOSE options, CRML options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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