Markets
EOSE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: EOSE, CRML, PZZA

April 09, 2026 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE), where a total of 138,878 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.6% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Critical Metals Corp (Symbol: CRML) saw options trading volume of 52,539 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.9% of CRML's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CRML. Below is a chart showing CRML's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 11,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EOSE options, CRML options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding HYW
 Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Funds Holding HYW-> Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EOSE
CRML
PZZA

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