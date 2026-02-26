Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: EOSE, CRCL, AI

February 26, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE), where a total of 361,214 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 36.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 202.2% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 24,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 285,918 contracts, representing approximately 28.6 million underlying shares or approximately 197.6% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 22,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 150,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 188.3% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 19,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EOSE options, CRCL options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

