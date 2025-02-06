Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, UPS, JPM

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 37,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 4,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 46,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 3,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, UPS options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
