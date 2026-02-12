Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, KODK, ARI

Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) saw options trading volume of 3,432 contracts, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) options are showing a volume of 6,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ARI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 6,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,500 underlying shares of ARI. Below is a chart showing ARI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
