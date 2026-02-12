Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, KODK, ARI

February 12, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 44,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) saw options trading volume of 3,432 contracts, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) options are showing a volume of 6,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ARI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 6,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,500 underlying shares of ARI. Below is a chart showing ARI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, KODK options, or ARI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
