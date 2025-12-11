Notable Thursday Option Activity: EMN, CMCSA, JPM

Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) options are showing a volume of 321,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.1% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 136,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 84,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 6,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
