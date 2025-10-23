Notable Thursday Option Activity: EAT, QUBT, CVLT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT), where a total of 6,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 619,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 5,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,900 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT) saw options trading volume of 250,545 contracts, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 31,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 2,860 contracts, representing approximately 286,000 underlying shares or approximately 48% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

