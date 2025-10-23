Notable Thursday Option Activity: EAT, QUBT, CVLT

Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT) saw options trading volume of 250,545 contracts, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 31,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 2,860 contracts, representing approximately 286,000 underlying shares or approximately 48% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EAT options, QUBT options, or CVLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding LEG
Institutional Holders of LBDC
OKLO market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.