Notable Thursday Option Activity: DY, RYAM, V

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 3,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 33,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DY options, RYAM options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
