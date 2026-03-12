Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: DVN, WOOF, PLAY

March 12, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 92,701 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 16,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) saw options trading volume of 14,799 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 7,604 contracts, representing approximately 760,400 underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

