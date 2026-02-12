Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: DUOL, EQIX, CLMT

February 12, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 18,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,700 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) options are showing a volume of 3,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $910 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:

And Calumet Inc (Symbol: CLMT) saw options trading volume of 8,930 contracts, representing approximately 893,000 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of CLMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares of CLMT. Below is a chart showing CLMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

