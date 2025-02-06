Notable Thursday Option Activity: DOCS, WFC, BTU

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 124,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 12,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 24,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,500 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
