Notable Thursday Option Activity: DOCS, WFC, BTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS), where a total volume of 12,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 4,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,400 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 124,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 12,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 24,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,500 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

