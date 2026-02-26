Notable Thursday Option Activity: DNUT, PACS, HPE

PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) options are showing a volume of 6,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,800 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) saw options trading volume of 119,327 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 36,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DNUT options, PACS options, or HPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
