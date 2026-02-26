Markets
DNUT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DNUT, PACS, HPE

February 26, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), where a total volume of 13,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.1% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) options are showing a volume of 6,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,800 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) saw options trading volume of 119,327 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 36,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DNUT options, PACS options, or HPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding MRAC
 Institutional Holders of SNAL
 Institutional Holders of MXA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding MRAC-> Institutional Holders of SNAL-> Institutional Holders of MXA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DNUT
PACS
HPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.