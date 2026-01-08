Notable Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, WMT, AQST

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 118,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 17,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AQST) options are showing a volume of 13,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of AQST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares of AQST. Below is a chart showing AQST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
