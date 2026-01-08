Markets
DKNG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, WMT, AQST

January 08, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 52,318 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 8,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,800 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 118,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 17,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AQST) options are showing a volume of 13,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of AQST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares of AQST. Below is a chart showing AQST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, WMT options, or AQST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Microchip Technology MACD
 JNP shares outstanding history
 PTPI shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Microchip Technology MACD-> JNP shares outstanding history-> PTPI shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DKNG
WMT
AQST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.