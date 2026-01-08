Notable Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, WMT, AQST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 52,318 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 8,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,800 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 118,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 17,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AQST) options are showing a volume of 13,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of AQST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares of AQST. Below is a chart showing AQST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, WMT options, or AQST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

