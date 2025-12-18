Notable Thursday Option Activity: DJT, PLTR, SOC

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 638,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 55,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 71,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.9% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
