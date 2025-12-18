Markets
DJT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DJT, PLTR, SOC

December 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total of 306,548 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 745.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 638,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 55,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 71,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.9% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, PLTR options, or SOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheapest Stocks Right Now
 Institutional Holders of BCI
 Institutional Holders of ASST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheapest Stocks Right Now-> Institutional Holders of BCI-> Institutional Holders of ASST-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DJT
PLTR
SOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.