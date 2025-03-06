Notable Thursday Option Activity: DGX, GEO, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), where a total volume of 4,955 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 495,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 11,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,100 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,811 contracts, representing approximately 881,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DGX options, GEO options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.