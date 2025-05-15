Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: DG, BOOT, HIMS

May 15, 2025 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 17,097 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 4,667 contracts, representing approximately 466,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,200 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 248,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 13,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, BOOT options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

