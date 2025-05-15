Notable Thursday Option Activity: DG, BOOT, HIMS

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 4,667 contracts, representing approximately 466,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,200 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 248,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 13,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
