Notable Thursday Option Activity: DDOG, LLY, JPM

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 12,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 48,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 4,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, LLY options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
Funds Holding PZI
Institutional Holders of OWLT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.