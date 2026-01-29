Markets
DDOG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DDOG, LLY, JPM

January 29, 2026 — 04:00 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 23,316 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 12,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 48,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 4,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Also see:
