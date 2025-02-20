News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DBRG, OMI, FSLR

February 20, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), where a total volume of 14,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.1% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,800 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI) saw options trading volume of 9,762 contracts, representing approximately 976,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 15,982 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

