DASH

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, PYPL, CYTK

February 20, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 22,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 78,381 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 7,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 10,817 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
