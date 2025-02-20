Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, PYPL, CYTK

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 78,381 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 7,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 10,817 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
