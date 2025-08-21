Markets
DAR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DAR, SMCI, OXY

August 21, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR), where a total volume of 10,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,000 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 205,349 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 18,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 47,418 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAR options, SMCI options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

