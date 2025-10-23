Notable Thursday Option Activity: DAR, AVXL, LULU

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) options are showing a volume of 12,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.7% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,200 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 32,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
