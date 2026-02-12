Notable Thursday Option Activity: CW, IPGP, KMX

IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) options are showing a volume of 2,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,100 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 14,860 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,800 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CW options, IPGP options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
