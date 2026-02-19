Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVX, LYV, VAL

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 13,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valaris Ltd (Symbol: VAL) options are showing a volume of 12,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of VAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 12,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VAL. Below is a chart showing VAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
