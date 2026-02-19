Markets
CVX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVX, LYV, VAL

February 19, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 59,944 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 13,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Valaris Ltd (Symbol: VAL) options are showing a volume of 12,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of VAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 12,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VAL. Below is a chart showing VAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, LYV options, or VAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of ACLC
 Funds Holding MTBC
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ICOI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of ACLC-> Funds Holding MTBC-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ICOI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
LYV
VAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.