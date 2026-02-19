Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, TSLA, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 141,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 296.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 11,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 114.0 million underlying shares or approximately 186.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 48,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 176,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $645 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 13,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $645 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, TSLA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

