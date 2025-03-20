Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, GME, WLK

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 82,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 187% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,700 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) saw options trading volume of 12,408 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 158.4% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,000 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, GME options, or WLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
