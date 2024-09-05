Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVI, DJT, AVAV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI), where a total of 12,559 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.3% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 978,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 8,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,100 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 63,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 4,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,200 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 3,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.3% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,700 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

