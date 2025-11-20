Notable Thursday Option Activity: CSCO, INTU, LVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total of 106,724 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 20,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 6,408 contracts, representing approximately 640,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $657.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,300 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $657.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 25,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 19,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, INTU options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.