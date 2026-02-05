Markets
CRWD

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, GS, QGEN

February 05, 2026 — 03:51 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 46,651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 160% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 32,900 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 134.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) options are showing a volume of 43,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.3% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 21,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, GS options, or QGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
