Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, AAPL, SNOW

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 613,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 70,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 67,178 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 96.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 11,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
