Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, AAPL, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 51,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 2,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 613,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 70,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 67,178 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 96.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 11,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, AAPL options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

