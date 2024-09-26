News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, AAPL, SNOW

September 26, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 51,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 613,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 70,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 67,178 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 96.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 11,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, AAPL options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.


