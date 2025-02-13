Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRSR, TWLO, UNFI

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 44,401 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 111.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 5,852 contracts, representing approximately 585,200 underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
