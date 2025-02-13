Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRSR, TWLO, UNFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 14,223 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.6% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 2,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,000 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 44,401 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 111.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 5,852 contracts, representing approximately 585,200 underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

