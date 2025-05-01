Markets
CRSR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRSR, MDGL, CFLT

May 01, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 8,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 806,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.8% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 2,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 234,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) options are showing a volume of 33,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRSR options, MDGL options, or CFLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DNUT Dividend History
 EXK market cap history
 HPLTU Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DNUT Dividend History-> EXK market cap history-> HPLTU Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRSR
MDGL
CFLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.