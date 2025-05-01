Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRSR, MDGL, CFLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 8,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 806,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.8% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 2,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 234,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) options are showing a volume of 33,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRSR options, MDGL options, or CFLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.