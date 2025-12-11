Notable Thursday Option Activity: CROX, WFC, ABR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 7,778 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 777,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,500 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 74,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 4,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,100 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 17,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

