Notable Thursday Option Activity: CROX, WFC, ABR

December 11, 2025 — 03:44 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 7,778 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 777,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,500 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 74,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 4,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,100 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 17,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CROX options, WFC options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
