Notable Thursday Option Activity: CROX, WFC, ABR

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 74,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 4,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,100 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 17,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
