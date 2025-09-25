Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRCL, SPOT, OZK

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 7,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 759,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) options are showing a volume of 5,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
