Notable Thursday Option Activity: CR, SPHR, TNL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crane Co (Symbol: CR), where a total of 5,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 564,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 167% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 337,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 18,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163.9% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,400 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) saw options trading volume of 9,615 contracts, representing approximately 961,500 underlying shares or approximately 152.9% of TNL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,000 underlying shares of TNL. Below is a chart showing TNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

