Notable Thursday Option Activity: CORZ, LULU, ROST

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 24,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) saw options trading volume of 18,936 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,600 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
