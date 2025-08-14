Notable Thursday Option Activity: COP, OXY, AVGO

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 88,989 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 28,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 92,860 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 9,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COP options, OXY options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
