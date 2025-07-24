Markets
COIN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: COIN, UBER, BX

July 24, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 140,602 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 9,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 128,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 12,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 23,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, UBER options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of DEIF
 PBBI Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Average Annual Return-> Institutional Holders of DEIF-> PBBI Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
UBER
BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.