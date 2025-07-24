Notable Thursday Option Activity: COIN, UBER, BX

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 128,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 12,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 23,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
