Markets
COIN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: COIN, TDG, ABNB

May 07, 2026 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 87,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 3,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1310 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 25,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 3,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, TDG options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Transportation Dividend Stock List
 DBGI Average Annual Return
 Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Transportation Dividend Stock List-> DBGI Average Annual Return-> Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
TDG
ABNB

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