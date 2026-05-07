Notable Thursday Option Activity: COIN, TDG, ABNB

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 3,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1310 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 25,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 3,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, TDG options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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