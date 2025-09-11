Notable Thursday Option Activity: CNC, PLAY, AA

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 6,146 contracts, representing approximately 614,600 underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 38,230 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CNC options, PLAY options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding SNFI
Institutional Holders of TJX
Institutional Holders of EIB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.