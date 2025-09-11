Notable Thursday Option Activity: CNC, PLAY, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total volume of 109,478 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.6% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 7,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,600 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 6,146 contracts, representing approximately 614,600 underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 38,230 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

