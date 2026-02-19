Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMI, MPT, BTDR

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPT) options are showing a volume of 121,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.6% of MPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 21,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MPT. Below is a chart showing MPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 104,210 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 179.1% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 49,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.