Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMI, MPT, BTDR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total volume of 23,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 204.9% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 3,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,000 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPT) options are showing a volume of 121,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.6% of MPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 21,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MPT. Below is a chart showing MPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 104,210 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 179.1% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 49,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMI options, MPT options, or BTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

